Darrin Zammit Lupi wins prestigious photography award

Darrin Zammit Lupi with Phil Jones, The Societies' CEO.

Maltese photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi has won the overall prize at the Societies of Photographers' 2016 Photographer of the Year Awards.

The Reuters and former Times of Malta photographer was awarded the coveted Photographer of the Year award by The Societies during the awards dinner at their annual Convention and London Photo Show.

A total of 10,468 entrants from all over the world made submissions via monthly categories from nature, architectural, landscapes to sport to monochrome.

The winning image was taken at the entrance to Valletta next to the new parliament.

“The (winning) image captures geometry combined with a definitive moment. The gentleman in the hat is a wonderful focal point,” the judges said.

In addition to receiving his trophy, Mr Zammit Lupi also walked away with a Fujifilm XT2 Camera with XF518-55mm Lens and a fully paid ticket to the WPPI Convention in Las Vegas with a flight and five nights accommodation.

Mr Zammit Lupi said: "It's a night I'll remember for the rest of my life."