Jamiroquai teaser for new album, to perform in festivals
British funk band Jamiroquai have teased a sample of their first album in seven years as they announced a string of festival performances.
The group released a 20-second teaser, titled Automaton, on a new official Twitter page on Monday.
Alongside the post they wrote: “Coming to a planet near you... #Automaton.”
They will perform their first headline dates in more than six years at a number of festivals over the summer, including Italy’s Firenze Summer Festival and Musilac in France.
Formed in 1992, the electronic-funk band has sold more than
26 million albums globally, with their last record Rock Dust Light Star reaching number seven in the UK album charts.
