Art imitates life?

Kim Kardashian arrives for the 20th Annual Webby Awards in Manhattan, New York, US, last May. Photo: Mike Segar/Reuters

Four months after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, Kim Kardashian is filming a cameo for the upcoming female heist caper Ocean’s Eight.

Kardashian, dressed in a white sheer ballgown and fur jacket, and her half sister Kendall Jenner, wearing white lace, were photographed in New York on Monday, after apparently shooting scenes at a fictitious Metropolitan Museum of Art gala for the movie.

A Hollywood source said the sisters were making cameos for the film, whose A-list stars include Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway.

Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour and fashion designer Zac Posen have also been spotted near the set of the movie, whose plot reportedly includes a jewel robbery at New York’s annual Met Gala, a celebrity-packed fundraiser.

In October, Kardashian was tied up and robbed of some $10 million of jewellery in Paris while attending fashion week.

The robbery caused her to retreat from public life and social media but in the past couple of weeks, the TV reality star has traveled to Dubai, begun making appearances again and returned to her popular Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Ocean’s Eight is a female-driven spinoff of the Ocean’s Eleven crime caper trilogy starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt in the early 2000s.

It is expected to arrive in movie theaters in June 2018.