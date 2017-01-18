Times Talk: 'Statistically... Malta is one of the five most corrupt countries in football'
Birkirkara FC president Adrian Delia discusses the local battle against football match-fixing
The Malta Football Association is not doing all it can to stop match-fixers in their tracks, Birkirkara FC president Adrian Delia told Times Talk.
Dr Delia expressed dismay at the lack of progress in drafting new rules to fight corruption in football, railed against local football's culture of secrecy and said he felt more could be done to drive home a "zero tolerance" approach to the problem.
Speaking to Times of Malta journalist Bertrand Borg, the Birkirkara FC president denied claims that he had "kidnapped" the club's former goalkeeper Miroslav Kopric when he suspected him of match-fixing and said another person has since handed police more information about the case.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.