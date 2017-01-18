Times Talk: 'Statistically... Malta is one of the five most corrupt countries in football'

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The Malta Football Association is not doing all it can to stop match-fixers in their tracks, Birkirkara FC president Adrian Delia told Times Talk.

Dr Delia expressed dismay at the lack of progress in drafting new rules to fight corruption in football, railed against local football's culture of secrecy and said he felt more could be done to drive home a "zero tolerance" approach to the problem.

Speaking to Times of Malta journalist Bertrand Borg, the Birkirkara FC president denied claims that he had "kidnapped" the club's former goalkeeper Miroslav Kopric when he suspected him of match-fixing and said another person has since handed police more information about the case.

Watch the full interview in the video above.