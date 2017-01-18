Overseas triumph over Falcons in Med. Bank Cup

Swieqi Overseas 36

Falcons 7

A shower of rain scattered the crowd prior to the kickoff and a flock of seagulls circling overhead was a possible omen for the Falcons.

Referee Lionel Da Silva started proceedings and the game got off to a flying start, as both teams tried to play positive Rugby.

Falcons attacked the Overseas line with some pick and goes, but the Overseas defence was resolute.

Overseas raised the speed of the game and worked the ball towards Devante Hinds on the wing, who used his pace to score his first try from an overlap.

Then from the kickoff, he took on the Falcons out wide and tip toed down the touchline from halfway, angling his run back inside to score under the posts, with the Mahouche conversion, Fifteen minutes into the game, Overseas were up by 12 to 0.

Falcons were going for short lineouts to negate the Overseas strength in the forwards and were trying to use the wind, kicking for the corners to keep the pressure on.

Andre Galea had a strong run up the middle, bashing his way through the Overseas' defence, then from a ruck, with the Overseas' backline in tatters, Julian Galea stepped his way to score.

Two tight heads from Overseas got them out of trouble, as the Falcons went on the attack, with a Hinds run off an offload from his flyhalf, Corcoran taking play again downfield.

Corner who had moved into the second row after Clayton Cassar was injured in the warm up, then to Number 8 was having a blinder, but was well supported by Jamie Murray and Luke Galea.

Harvey too was strong in attack and defence and the strength of the front row with Jon Debono and Bordeaux was giving Overseas plenty of front foot ball.

Falcons' defence was thwarting many an attacking move, and that really stood out when they split an Overseas lineout drive on the 5 metre mark with their strength and guile, which signalled half time, with the score at 12 to 7 for Overseas.

Playing with the wind at their backs Overseas were kicking long, putting pressure on Falcons from close quarters and from a Murray and Debono bust up the middle, Borg headed to score but he was hit with a head high tackle.

The referee had no choice but to award a penalty try under the posts, converted by Mahouche taking the score to 17 to 7.

Falcons lifted their game in a do or die effort to get back into the game, but poor options, dropped balls and an Overseas team that put them under constant pressure, did not allow them to finish any promising phases of play.

Murray(8) again crashed it up the middle, he offloaded to Matt Stoker who had come on as Prop to stoke the fires in the front row, Corner then carried the ball to the line to score.

Mahouche had a fine run from his 22 after tapping from a mark, he took it upfield 40 metres, Stoker picked the ball up from the ruck and bashed, went to ground, then got hold of the ball again and his forwards pushed him over to score, Mahouche swung a beautiful conversion in from the right touchline, judging the wind to perfection.

Then came the try of the game, Mahouche swept downfield from near his line, Kawara dumped him in a fine tackle, as the last man in defence, the ball then went left to Hinds who straightened the attack and offloaded to Corner on his shoulder for him to score, to end this flowing game of rugby.

Men of Match: Corner and Devante Hinds (Overseas); Falcons: Daniel Delia (Falcons).