Sports round-up

Sailing: Britain’s Alex Thomson has set a world record for the greatest distance sailed solo in 24 hours, covering 536.8 nautical miles (994.15 km) in the Vendee Globe round-the-world race. The 42-year-old Welshman covered the distance from Sunday until 0800 GMT on Monday, sailing at an average speed of 22.4 knots. The previous best mark of 534.48 nautical miles was set by French sailor Francois Gabart in 2012.



Athletics: Kenya’s Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge says his ambition to break the two-hour marathon barrier will override all other considerations this year. Kipchoge is so focused on the audacious goal that he would not be defending his London marathon title in April. “My mind is on breaking the two-hour record. It will be in May, but the venue still remains a secret,” Kipchoge, 23, said.



Snooker: Marco Fu won a final-frame decider as he came from 3-0 down to defeat Judd Trump in the first round of the Dafabet Masters at Alexandra Palace. The 39-year-old trailed throughout a thrilling match until eventually claiming a 6-5 victory with his third century break of the afternoon. “When I’m in good form, I manage the mistakes a lot better. Before, if I missed one shot, then that’s over. But now I feel a bit stronger, if I miss two it doesn’t matter, three it doesn’t matter, just keep going,” Fu told reporters.