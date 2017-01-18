Rath to coach Sliema as Molina deal done

Guillermo Molina

Sliema ASC Betsson Group confirmed the appointment of former star player Bogdan Rath as their head coach.

In a statement, the Blues said the ex- Romania and Italy international, who won the league and cup double as a player for Sliema in 2009, will be in charge of the team.

Rath, who also had successful coaching stints with San Ġiljan and Sirens in the Maltese league, replaces Dejan Milakovic. The latter has now moved to Sirens.

Sliema also confirmed that they had reached an agreement with Spain national team captain Guillermo Molina to be their foreign player next summer.

Molina, who currently plays for Italian champions Pro Recco, has previous

experience in Maltese competitions having won the double with San Ġiljan in 2015.

As regards local transfers, the Blues said they had secured the signing of Zach Mizzi from Sirens.

“Strong and talented left-handed centre Mizzi joins on the back of a couple of very positive seasons with Sirens where he flourished under the stewardship of Rath and will add more options for Sliema in attack,” Sliema ASC said.

Michael Spiteri Staines is back at Sliema following a season-long loan at Valletta United.

Spiteri Staines has extended his contract and so did Alex Attard.

“Both players are expected to play important roles for the upcoming season as a number of Under-20 players have also been promoted to the first team squad,” the club added.

Out-of-contract Timmy Sullivan has left Sliema and rejoined Exiles while John Brownrigg moved to Sirens.

Sliema ASC have also carried on with their investment in the youth sector with the appointment of reputable coach Dejan Simeonov within the club’s academy while also extending coach Marko Jankovic’s contract.

At present, Sliema ASC youth team player Jamie Gambin is undergoing an intensive training camp with OSC Buda-pest, in Hungary.

Gambin is also playing for OSC Buda-pest’s Under-19 side.