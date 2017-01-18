Busuttil claims the Malta Open title
Aaron Busuttil won a thrilling Malta Open final after beating Jason Peplow 5-4 at the Tal-Pjazza Café in Buġibba, on Monday.
Busuttil, who eliminated Tony Drago in the semi-finals, went home with the trophy and the €900 winner’s prize-money following one of his best performances this season.
During the final, Busuttil compiled a break of 64 for his 10th half-century in the tournament.
Peplow beat Brian Cini 5-1 in the semi-finals. Against Busuttil, he compiled runs of 56 and 58 but his effort was not enough to claim the title. He received a cheque for €500 as runner-up.
The tournament’s best break belonged to Alex Borg – 109. Drago potted a 99 in the qualifying rounds.
The tournament was sponsored by Tal-Pjazza Café and Cisk.
