Bottas looking forward to working with Hamilton at Team Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas insists there will be no issues with his new team-mate Lewis Hamilton after landing a seat alongside Britain’s triple world champion at Team Mercedes.

Bottas, the 27-year-old Finn, will partner Hamilton for the forthcoming Formula One campaign after Mercedes finally confirmed him as their replacement for Nico Rosberg on Monday.

Hamilton’s relationship with Rosberg, who retired shortly after winning the championship last year, was beset with problems.

But it is expected Bottas will bring a calming stability to the world champions, as well as the necessary speed and talent to ensure Team Mercedes retain the constructors’ title they have won for the past three seasons.

“Lewis is going to be a great reference,” said Bottas.

“Everyone knows exactly how good he is, and he’s a great driver.

“I am sure we can work well, and I’m sure we can be good team players. We can work well together, push each other on the track, race fair but really hard, and at the same time push the team together.

“I don’t know him that well yet, but I’m looking forward to getting to know him better. I see no issues at all between us.”

Mercedes have dominated the sport since 2014 and, despite a number of changes to the technical regulations, are set to remain the team to beat when the new season gets under way in Melbourne on March 26.

Bottas, who is yet to record a victory, insists he is capable of providing Hamilton a stern test.

“My target this year is to perform from the very first World Championship race as well as the car can and get everything out of the car,” Bottas said.

“I know I am capable of that and I know we will be very close with Lewis.”