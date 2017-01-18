Tarkovsky – Stalker

The latest film to be screened today as part of the Sculpting Time: Andrei Tarkovsky Retrospective remastered in new digital prints at Spazju Kreattiv is Stalker.

Deep within the Zone, in a bleak and devastated forbidden landscape, lies a mysterious room with the power to grant the deepest wishes of those strong enough to make the hazardous journey there. Desperate to reach it, a scientist and writer approach the stalker – one of the few able to navigate the Zone’s menacing terrain – in order to begin a dangerous path into the unknown.

Tarkovsky’s second venture into science-fiction after Solaris is a surreal and disturbing vision of the future. Or perhaps, of the present. Hauntingly exploring man’s dreams and desires, as well as the consequences of realising them, Stalker is adapted from Sturgatsky’s novel Roadside Picnic, which has been described as one of the greatest science-fiction films of all time.

■ Stalker is being screened tonight in its original language with English subtitles at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta at 7pm.

For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.