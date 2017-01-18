Behind the beautiful facades of churches and palaces in Valletta there are other tales to be told.

Who stole from a Gudja church and left the chalice in another church in Valletta? What happened to the sculptor of one of the beautiful palaces of Valletta? Who was the noble person who defrauded the local governing body? Who abused of the ecclesiastical sanctuary and how did the authorities act?

Take a walk around the capital and discover its dark secrets.

The tour will be given by a top expert, Vincent Zammit, and is being organised by one of Malta’s leading heritage organisations.

Combining history, humour and tales of the unexpected, this tour will give you a whole new perspective of Malta’s capital.

