Steve Hili is one of the leading performers in Danny and the Monster Clothes.

One night Danny is awoken by a strange noise. The noise is coming from underneath a pile of clothes […] one of his socks has magically sprung to life!

Soon after, more and more of Danny’s clothes start to move and talk.

Danny cannot believe it. He’s perplexed, afraid and excited all at once. But his excitement is soon cut short when he realises that these fiery clothes are a cycle short of a full load! Everything is a mess. The clothes start arguing loudly between them, and if Danny doesn’t do something he’s going to end embroiled in a full on war in his bedroom!

■ This project is part of the ŻiguŻajg repertoire being presented in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv. This event will be open to the public from Friday, January 20 to Sunday, January 22, at St James Cavalier. Tickets are available from their official website: http://www.kreattivita.org/