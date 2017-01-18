Berlin Alexanderplatz continues

Ranier Werner Fassbinder’s masterpiece continues screening tonight at the German-Maltese circle in Valletta.

This 14-part West German television miniseries was adapted from the eponymous Alfred Döblin novel, which in itself was deemed to be one of the most important and innovative works of the Weimar Republic.

Tonight’s screening is of episodes 5, 6 and 7 and has a running time of 180 minutes.

In the screenings, Franz finally becomes re-acquainted with Eva and is introduces to Pums, the ringleader of an illegal enterprise.

He also meets Reinhold, one of Pums’s men. Reinhold is tired of his woman, Fränze, and wants Franz to take her off his hands.

Having had enough of “broads” Reinhold attempts to employ the same plan with Cilly and Trude.

We see Franz get sucked into Pums’s gang when he is drafted for a job as a last-minute replacement for Bruno.

■ All episodes are being screened at the German-Maltese Circle in Valletta. Tonight’s event starts at 6pm. Entrance to all screenings is free. For more information, visit www.germanmaltesecircle.org/berlin-alexanderplatz. The rest of the episodes will be screened on January 20, 25 and 27. This space will cover the specifics on each date.