Announcements

AQUILINA. On January 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, IRENE, née Falzon, of Sliema, widow of Henry, aged 66, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother David, her nieces Lindsey and partner Simon, Caroline and husband Bjorn, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, January 18 at 1.20pm for the Carmelite parish church Balluta, St Julian’s, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm. Lord, grant her eternal life.

ATTARD. On January 17, 2017, HILDA, from St Julian’s, aged 73, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of the Holy Catholic Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Raphael, her children Veronica and her husband Jesmond, Rosalyn and her husband Matthew, grandchildren Luke, Lynn, Leah, her brothers and sisters, in-laws, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, January 19, at 8.30am for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARABOTT. On Monday, January 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, GIORGINA of Marsaxlokk, aged 78, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her daughters Antoinette Bugeja, Frances Ciantar and Iris, her granddaughters Rodianne and Marycarla, her sisters and brothers, brothers and sisters-in-law and their families. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, January 19 at 2.15pm for Our Lady of Pompei parish church, Marsaxlokk, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at the Resurrection Cemetery, Qormi. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO. On January 16, at St Catherine’s Home, Attard, MARIA, née Mizzi of Birkirkara, aged 90, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her husband Carmel, her children John and his wife Therese, Gaston and his wife Mary Anne, Joseph and his wife Mary, Paul and his wife Anne, Rosanne and her husband Teddy Buttiġieġ and Helen and her husband Phill Lambert, her grandchildren Edward, Jean Carl, Veronica, Gabriella, Michael, Mark Emanuel and Ella, her great-grandson Daniel, in-laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Catherine’s Home, Attard, today, Wednesday, January 18 at 2pm for St Theresa Sanctuary, Valley Road, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Special thanks to the Dominican Sisters and carers at St Catherine’s Home for the ongoing care and dedication shown. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MALLIA. On Monday, January 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, LESLIE of Attard, residing at Bir id-Deheb, Żejtun, aged 61, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his wife Doris, née Mifsud, his two sons Christian and Josef, his sister Elizabeth, his brother Karmenu and his wife Helen and their children Veronica and her husband Werner and their sons Samuel and Jacob, Joseph and his wife Charlene and their four children Calvin, Aalayiah, Kaylene and Lydon, and Matthew, his two aunts Jacqueline and Rita, cousins, his in-laws and their families, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Wednesday, January 18 at 2.45pm for Our Lady of Mercy church, Bir id-Deheb, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at St Gregory’s Cemetery, Żejtun. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Nazareth, Żejtun, will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. On January 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, PETER PAUL, aged 82, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his three sons Sandro and his wife Marisa, Herman and his wife Lorraine, and Etienne and his wife Romina, his grandchildren Leanne, Kylie, Kimberly, Lyndon, Kezia and Kieran, Chanelle, Sheldon and Shezmin, his sisters Mabel and Dolores, his sister-in-law Loreta and brother-in-law Nazzareno and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, January 19, at 3pm for St Philip’s parish church, Żebbuġ where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Sant’Andrija Cemetery, Żebbuġ. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCIBERRAS. On January 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, Brother EMMANUEL SCIBERRAS, fsc, aged 87, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss the brothers at Stella Maris College, Gżira; the Brothers at De La Salle College, Birgu; the International Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools; the Maltese Lasallian family of Signum Fidei, past pupils, teachers, parents and students, as well as his sister Mrs Saverina Cauchi and her family, his brother Tony, his sister Carmen Vella, husband Tony and family in Canada; his brother John and his wife Iris and their family in Canada, and his sister-in-law, Helga and her family in Canada. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, January 19 at 2pm at Gżira parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

THAKE. On January 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, LINA née Agius Gilibert, of Sliema residing in Fleur-De-Lys, aged 85, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of the Holy Mother Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Charles, her loving daughter Maryanne, who took care of her so devotedly, her sons Martin, Peter, Stephen, John and David and their wives and partners Mavonia, Deborah, Josanne and Agnieska, her grandchildren Robert, Paula, Michael, Matthew, Christine, Steffi, Rachel, Max, Alex, Harry, Sophie and Nicole, her sisters Gladys, Lilian and Marionne, Heidi, widow of her brother Wilfred, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei today, Wednesday, January 18, at 1.20pm to the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy at San Pawl tat-Tarġa L/O Naxxar where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be greatly appreciated. The family regrets that they will not be able to receive visitors. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GATT – ANNA, née Briffa. Loving and unfading memories on the 17th anniversary of her passing, only some three months after her mother Lilian’s tragic death. Sadly missed by Vivian and their sons Mark and Bobby, her brother Edward, her sister Joanna and their respective families. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of MARY on the first anniversary of her death. Her sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, neighbours and many friends pray for her eternal rest at 6pm at Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema.

PRIVITERA. Cherished memories of VINCENT on the first anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Rose, his daughters Marie, wife of Adrian Farrugia, and Cecilia, his grandchildren Francesca, wife of Peter Tabone, Ian and Aurélie and his great-grandson Edward Tabone.

SANT – JOSEPH. On the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his wife Mary, his children Anna, Myriam, Tonio and Victoria and their respective families. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Saturday, January 21 at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. May he rest in peace.

SCHEMBRI – THERESA. In loving memory of a beloved wife, mother and grandmother on the second anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Greatly missed by her husband Paul, daughter Sandra and her husband Steve, son Tonio and his wife Geraldine, grandchildren Cristina, Mathias, Julia, Andre and Emma. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SULLIVAN. Treasured memories of LILIAN, née Critien on her 18th anniversary today and always. Her family.