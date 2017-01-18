A poet in Strait Street
The Strada Stretta Concept, under the auspices of the Valletta 2018 Foundation, present Poeta fi Strada Stretta/ A Poet in Strait Street: Rużar Briffa under the artistic direction of Giuseppe Schembri Bonaci.
The event is being held in collaboration with the Akkademja tal-Malti, Għaqda tal-Malti − and the Maltese Department, University of Malta.
The evening dedicated to the poet Rużar Briffa will feature a number of participants who will be reading poems from the collection of Briffa, including the poem, Vjolin Marid where a direct reference to Strada Stretta (Triq il-Baħrin) is made.
Participating readers include: Giuseppe Schembri Bonaci,Victoria Pisani, Jesmond Sharples, Adrian Grima, Rita Saliba,Victor Fenech, Joe Borg and Emel Hasanoglu.
■ The event will be held tonight in Strait Street near / inside Splendid at 8pm. Entrance is free.
