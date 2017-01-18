There’s no end to being good

If there’s something I truly love about the festive season is that we all tend to let go and express our inner feelings more freely. The season helps us open up and show love and gratitude more than any other time of year. I personally received some lovely messages and I am grateful for all of them. I truly feel blessed and one particular email really struck a chord; it left a certain impact on me. Every word, every sentence was so well written, so well thought of that I kept thinking about it.

And I want to share parts of this email because what is happening around us is very well reflected in the words of this genuine person who took the time to write to me:

“Year 2017 is one crucial year, and I hope that it will be the foundation for the future of how I see politics should be. The first step to this though is to oust the Labour Party. I know this sounds partisan but, it is not. It is reality. Politics is noble if properly used, but like all other things in life, it can be exploited with bad intentions. We are seeing it happening now. Sooner or later you will be addressing this firmly.”

If we only look back at the last year, the corruption we have faced is unprecedented and totally unacceptable

Of course, I could not agree more. If we see what has been happening, even if we only look back at the last year, the corruption we have faced as a country is unprecedented and totally unacceptable. Many of us know that the repercussions are here to stay and the longer we let this happen the harder it will be to get our country in the place it deserves to be, ranking at the highest levels with other European countries.

“We all love family life,” continues the email, “but unfortunately we have to fight for it. The corrupt do not love family life, they love the money, and by doing so they risk harming our families whom we love and whom we want to see to prosper, not just by financial affordability but by being serene and peaceful in our hearts and soul.”

I am sure I would be right in saying that we all want to be serene and that we would do anything for our families, and this means that we need a government that wants to see all of us prosper and not just the chosen few. Just because we are doing ‘okay’ we cannot ignore what is going on around us. We need to stand up to be counted – we need to look at the common good, see what we need as a country because sooner or later we will not be doing ‘okay’ and we will realise that for us to keep reaching our aspirations we need the whole country to do well.

The email continued: “The biggest challenge I have seen through my experience is that good people remain quiet and complacent. Being good does not mean staying quiet and speechless. Being good is struggling and fighting to be good without end, not till the end. There is no end to being good. No final lap.”

As a party, the PN has spoken and acted and will continue doing so. We have, and we shall continue to put forward proposals – to let the people know what the alternative is and to put people’s mind at rest. Yes, there is a good alternative, an alternative that shall bring the change we so desperately need.

He concludes his email by saying: “This is my belief. But beliefs are not real until they happen”.

We all need to keep believing and we can all make it happen. I believe so and I know many of you do too.

I cannot thank this genuine friend enough for writing to me and more importantly for always being there for me and for actually pushing me and encouraging me to participate in politics. I hope that I will be part of making his belief as well as that of many others come true.

Roselyn Borg Knight is a PN election candidate on the 9th and 10th districts.