Advert
Wednesday, January 18, 2017, 16:17

Watch: 'Grave digger' driver hurt in monster truck rally

The driver of famous monster truck Grave Digger is recovering following a crash at a Florida rally over the weekend.

A fan's video showed the truck landing upside down while attempting to do a flip at the Monster Jam event at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The show was stopped while medics helped driver Dennis Anderson.

Monster Jam promoter Feld Entertainment said in a statement that "medical care professionals tended to Anderson on site and then transported him to a local hospital for further evaluation".

Anderson's son, Adam Anderson, said on Instagram that his father is "getting better", but did not offer details on the injury.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Run! Czech floorball players dodge roof...

  2. Jeppers creatures! RSPCA opens its...

  3. Weighed in! Famously thin jump jockey...

  4. Watch: 'Grave digger' driver hurt in...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 18-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed