Watch: 'Grave digger' driver hurt in monster truck rally

The driver of famous monster truck Grave Digger is recovering following a crash at a Florida rally over the weekend.

A fan's video showed the truck landing upside down while attempting to do a flip at the Monster Jam event at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The show was stopped while medics helped driver Dennis Anderson.

Monster Jam promoter Feld Entertainment said in a statement that "medical care professionals tended to Anderson on site and then transported him to a local hospital for further evaluation".

Anderson's son, Adam Anderson, said on Instagram that his father is "getting better", but did not offer details on the injury.