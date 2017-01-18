Watch: 'Grave digger' driver hurt in monster truck rally
The driver of famous monster truck Grave Digger is recovering following a crash at a Florida rally over the weekend.
A fan's video showed the truck landing upside down while attempting to do a flip at the Monster Jam event at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
The show was stopped while medics helped driver Dennis Anderson.
Monster Jam promoter Feld Entertainment said in a statement that "medical care professionals tended to Anderson on site and then transported him to a local hospital for further evaluation".
Anderson's son, Adam Anderson, said on Instagram that his father is "getting better", but did not offer details on the injury.
