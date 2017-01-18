Woman hit by car on site of new year's day tragedy
A 67-year-old woman from Mosta was hospitalised this afternoon after being hit by a car while crossing Independence Avenue in Mosta at 2.20pm.
She was hit by a Renault Megane driven by a woman from Balzan.
The incident happened alongside recently-installed bollards near the spot where motorcyclist Matthew Grima died in a crash on new year's day.
