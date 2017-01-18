Advert
Wednesday, January 18, 2017, 15:21

Woman hit by car on site of new year's day tragedy

A 67-year-old woman from Mosta was hospitalised this afternoon after being hit by a car while crossing Independence Avenue in Mosta at 2.20pm.

She was hit by a Renault Megane driven by a woman from Balzan. 

The incident happened alongside recently-installed bollards near the spot where motorcyclist Matthew Grima died in a crash on new year's day. 

