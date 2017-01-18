Townsquare, Mrieħel high-rises: NGOs pledge to fight PA effort to censor civil society

NGOs have pledged to fight the Planning Authority’s “monstrous attempt at censoring civil society” ahead of a crucial decision on appeals against the controversial Townsquare and Mrieħel high-rises.

Appeals against the 38-storey Townsquare tower in Tigné, approved by the PA last August, have been filed by environmental organisations, the Sliema local council, and the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA).

But at a hearing in November, the PA argued that none of the parties had the right to appeal, as they had been represented on the PA board, which approved the applications.

The Review Tribunal is expected to rule on the admissibility of the appeals on Thursday.

In a joint statement yesterday, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, the Ramblers Association and the Qui si-Sana Residents Association pledged to continue fighting “at every stage, in every forum, in every court” regardless of the decision.

“As NGOs, we represent thousands of our members who hold Malta’s environment, heritage and the health of its citizens at heart,” FAA coordinator Astrid Vella said.

“NGOs are the voice of the people and of future generations, appealing in order to protect residents’ rights to liveable towns, where major projects such as these are preceded by full studies taking into account the impact of increased traffic, the load on existing infrastructure and social impact, not to mention the towers’ visual impact on Valletta’s World Heritage skyline and the vista of Mdina.

“The PA’s attempt to eradicate NGOs’ right to appeal is a monstrous attempt at censoring civil society. It is particularly deplorable, as this right is clearly provided for at law. The PA wants to dictate who can appeal and who may not. It doesn’t want NGOs to appeal, nor does it want the Environment and Resources Authority to appeal.

“This imposition is clearly beyond its remit – especially as the right to appeal is enshrined in the law. It is totally unacceptable for an authority to militate against civil society’s rights.”

The NGOs appeal is one of several against the Townsquare development, with separate appeals also filed by the Sliema local council and the ERA.

While ERA chairman Victor Axiak, who expressed his opposition to the development, is a member of the PA board, he was not present for the crucial hearing which granted the permit, due to serious illness. The high-rise was approved by just a single vote.