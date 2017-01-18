Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports about a judicial protest filed by pro-life activists in which they claim that the Medicines Authority allowed the introduction of pharmaceuticals that could cause a chemical abortion, thus breaching the law. In another story it reports the Opposition saying it will not support a constitutional amendment that could see criminal cases handled by tribunals instead of the courts.

Malta Today says PN’s outspoken candidate Salvu Mallia has acknowledged for the first time that he would toe the party line and follow any instruction given by PN leader Simon Busuttil.

The Malta Independent says Air Malta unions are weighing in on the airline’s situation and collective agreements.

In-Nazzjon says that Minister Konrad Mizzi’s secret company in Panama is still open.

L-Orizzont says blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia had encouraged Nationalists not to vote for PN deputy leader Mario de Marco and many other Nationalist MPs who were not fully behind PN leader Simon Busuttil.