Tenants of social housing to receive refund

Tenants of government social housing will be refunded, in one go, all the rental increases made in virtue of a 2010 law, Social Policy Minister Michael Farrugia said in parliament this evening.

He was replying to questions by Nationalist MP Paula Mifsud Bonnici, who observed that although the government in the Budget speech promised to revise the rents downwards, tenants were this year still receiving bills for the same amount as last year.

Dr Farrugia said that after the change of the law in 2010, linking rents to the cost of living, rents of €185 per year had risen to €203 per year. The difference would be refunded by the end of the year.

Dr Mifsud Bonnici said it was the present government which raised the rents last year, not the PN administration.