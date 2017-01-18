Talks to improve Air Malta working conditions will continue, GWU says

Reforms to strengthen Air Malta should continue despite a deal between the national airline and Alitalia being called off, the General Workers’ Union said this morning.

In a statement, it reiterated its commitment towards a strengthened Air Malta that guaranteed jobs for its workers and in the interest of the thousands of others who depended on its operations.

The deal between Alitalia and Air Malta was officially called off last week.

The government said it would initiate discussions with several other airlines and was not excluding anything, not even Maltese investment.

The GWU said the lack of agreement between Air Malta and Alitalia would not keep it from continuing with discussions on the reforms Air Malta needed to remain competitive.

It said it envisioned a strengthened Air Malta that flew to even more destinations and that, as a national airline, offered an essential economic and social service to the country.

The union said it believed that a strong strategic partner that guaranteed investment and a long-term future for the national airline should be found.

The GWU was also committed to continuing discussions to improve workers' conditions. Talks that had been initiated, it said, should continue.

It said that in the coming days it would be meeting the central committee and the many groups of Air Malta workers it represented.