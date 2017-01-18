Advert
Wednesday, January 18, 2017, 11:52 by

Edwina Brincat

Scissor stabbing ends with conditional discharge

A man accused of stabbing a fellow Somali with a pair of scissors last week was today conditionally discharged by a magistrate's court.

Abdirahman Hassan Abdiladeef, 21, residing at Marsa, was accused of having committed the crime on January 11 at around 7.30pm in Qormi road, Marsa. 

Mr Abdiladeef was charged with attempted grievous bodily harm and causing his victim slight injury. He was also charged with having refused to obey orders while in police custody in Floriana. 

The court, presided by magistrate Monica Vella, discharged him on the condition of not committing another offence within one year. The court also issued a Protection Order in favour of the victim and his family.

Inspector Elliott Magro prosecuted. Lawyer Patrick Valentino was legal aid.

Advert
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Owen Bonnici says partner was appointed...

  2. De Marco explains how medical issues...

  3. Bishops’ guidelines on divorced...

  4. Man threw son's bag out of the window...

  5. 'Keep out of politics,' Labour MP warns...

  6. Maltese resistance to foreigners could...

  7. Injured mute swan seen in St Thomas Bay

  8. Sliema skyscraper will spoil view of...

  9. Policemen rescue elderly woman

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 18-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed