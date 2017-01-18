Scissor stabbing ends with conditional discharge

A man accused of stabbing a fellow Somali with a pair of scissors last week was today conditionally discharged by a magistrate's court.

Abdirahman Hassan Abdiladeef, 21, residing at Marsa, was accused of having committed the crime on January 11 at around 7.30pm in Qormi road, Marsa.

Mr Abdiladeef was charged with attempted grievous bodily harm and causing his victim slight injury. He was also charged with having refused to obey orders while in police custody in Floriana.

The court, presided by magistrate Monica Vella, discharged him on the condition of not committing another offence within one year. The court also issued a Protection Order in favour of the victim and his family.

Inspector Elliott Magro prosecuted. Lawyer Patrick Valentino was legal aid.