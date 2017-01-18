Live: Prime Minister warns of 'looming major migration crisis'

A major migration crisis loomed in the Mediterranean unless EU countries pulled together to tackle the problem, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said today.

Addressing the European Parliament on Malta's priorities for the six-month rotating EU Presidency, Dr Muscat began his address with the warning.

He told the EP that there was a need to break the business model of criminal gangs making millions of euros from the inhumane business.

There was a need to create safe passages and corridors to allow for recognised asylum seekers to make it to Europe safely.

He warned that unless the EU took bold moves to tackle the crisis, others who did not have the European project at heart would take those decisions instead.

Malta would be taking a two-pronged approach during its Presidency based on the effective management of borders and the fair allocation of responsibility and burden, he said.

As he highlighted the fact that Malta had been left to face the crisis alone for many years, Dr Muscat said the burden could no longer fall solely on front-line member states.

Malta has been saying for more than a decade that migration in the Mediterranean was unsustainable.

His government, he said, would have been very popular in Malta had it opposed the migrant distribution mechanism. But instead, the EU's smallest state opted to do its part in solidarity, one of the values at the very core of European identity.

During Malta's Presidency, Dr Muscat said, countries could either dig in their heels or try to understand genuine concerns about the migration issue.

The Prime Minister spoke of the irony of having a former British colony at the helm of the EU during the triggering of Brexit.

He again reiterated that the Brexit deal would have to be inferior to full membership.

“This should not come as a surprise to anyone. It would be detached from reality to think otherwise,” Dr Muscat said.

He warned that no negotiations would begin with Britain before Brexit was formally triggered.

The Prime Minister said the EP should be involved with the Brexit process “as much as possible”.

He said even the fairest Brexit deal could be scuttled if the EP was not involved.

Dr Muscat appealed for all EU institutions to take a consistent approach aimed at safeguarding the European project.

In a scathing speech during the debate that followed, MEP David Casa said those closest to the Prime Minister had opened “money-laundering structures in which they were going to deposit millions”.

Mr Casa said Konrad Mizzi's Panama company was still open and such corruption represented everything the EU was against.

To spatters of applause, Mr Casa said he was proud to be Maltese but ashamed of the present government, which did not represent the Maltese.

He also said the Maltese press had been given limited access to Presidency meetings.

Dr Muscat will also hold a bilateral meeting and press conference with newly-elected EP President Antonio Tajani, who takes over from Martin Schulz.

Mr Tajani, who is a former spokesman for Silvio Berlusconi, hails from the EPP political grouping.

He was elected yesterday after a run-off with Gianni Pitella, from the socialist group.