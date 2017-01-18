New EP President backtracks on Malta Panama Papers criticism

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The new President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, has distanced himself from previous questions he raised about the Maltese government's involvement in the Panama Papers scandal.

Replying to questions following an EP plenary session, Mr Tajani, who last year said the “socialist [Maltese] government was in difficulty due to the Panama Papers Scandal”, struck a more diplomatic tone today.

“Now I am the President of the EP. My position is very different. When I was a member of the EPP my position was in favour of my PN colleagues. Now I am independent and free. My position will be the position of the EP,” Mr Tajani said.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat also side-skirted questions when asked if it was time for Minister Konrad Mizzi to resign.

Dr Muscat said Dr Mizzi had one of his portfolios removed and the other was now under his responsibility.

He said Dr Mizzi “was under his direct supervision”.

Despite having his portfolios removed, Dr Mizzi has remained highly active in the energy sector.

He will be chairing the EU's Energy Council during Malta's Presidency.