Man fined €6,000 for assaulting, threatening policemen

A man who assaulted, threatened and insulted three police officers while drunk has been fined €6,000, with Magistrate Joe Mifsud warning that the court would not tolerate such behaviour.

Simon Woodhead, who lives in Valletta, pleaded guilty to having disobeyed the policemen and assaulted them in the evening of November 30, 2016, slightly injuring PC Charlot Chircop.

He also admitted driving while drunk and being a relapser.

Magistrate Mifsud said the police deserved to be protected, respected and obeyed. He observed that cases of members of the public disobeying police orders and even assaulting officers were increasing and the court did not want the officers to be demoralised.

The court issued a treatment order for Mr Woodhead to be helped out of his drink problem.