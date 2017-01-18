'Keep out of politics,' Labour MP warns Church

Etienne Grech

The Church in Malta keep out of the political fray and refrain from repeating mistakes of the past, Labour MP Etienne Grech said yesterday.

Speaking during the adjournment in Parliament, he said that if the Church in Malta acted as a political entity, its structure would be put in an awkward position to operate in a democratic society. In the past, the Church did not always act as it should and committed various mistakes.

He recalled that there were times when it took decisions “which were not in the people’s interest”. However, he admitted that for hundreds of years the Church was crucial in fostering unity among the Maltese.

Dr Grech said that one understood the Church’s stand on divorce. But he failed to see the connection when it involved itself in other aspects of political nature like high rise buildings or ‘money for health visas’ allegations which later proved to be unfounded.

He advised the Archbishop to be more careful in his tweets and keep away from political issues. The Church’s role, he said, should be limited to its spiritual mission and it should teach the Maltese how to be at peace with each other.

Dr Grech said he believed “the Church in Malta had given our forefathers hope, courage and perseverence in the most turbulent moments of the country’s history. But it should refrain from entering into politics and repeat the mistakes of the past”.