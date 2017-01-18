Inflation up in December, new figures show

Photo: Shutterstock

The annual rate of inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices in December went up to 1%, from 0.8% registered in November 2016.

In November, the monthly inflation rate stood at - 2.2% while the growth in inflation for December was close to zero.

The largest upward impacts were mainly due to higher prices of vegetables, restaurant services, and furniture and home furnishings. The largest downward impacts mainly reflected lower prices for package holidays, garments and communication services.

At 0.9%, the 12-month moving average rate for December remained unchanged from that of November.