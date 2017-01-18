Advert
Wednesday, January 18, 2017, 11:39

Inflation up in December, new figures show

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

The annual rate of inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices in December went up to 1%, from 0.8% registered in November 2016.

In November, the monthly inflation rate stood at - 2.2% while the growth in inflation for December was close to zero.

The largest upward impacts were mainly due to higher prices of vegetables, restaurant services, and furniture and home furnishings. The largest downward impacts mainly reflected lower prices for package holidays, garments and communication services.

At 0.9%, the 12-month moving average rate for December remained unchanged from that of November.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Owen Bonnici says partner was appointed...

  2. De Marco explains how medical issues...

  3. Bishops’ guidelines on divorced...

  4. French fighter jets, refuelling plane...

  5. Man threw son's bag out of the window...

  6. 'Keep out of politics,' Labour MP warns...

  7. Maltese resistance to foreigners could...

  8. Injured mute swan seen in St Thomas Bay

  9. Sliema skyscraper will spoil view of...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 18-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed