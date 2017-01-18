PN says it is united, as Labour sees Busuttil dumping de Marco while defending Salvu Mallia

Salvu Mallia.

The Nationalist Party said this evening that its leader Simon Busuttil was proud to be leading a united team, fighting Malta's 'most corrupt government ever'.

The party was reacting after Labour said Dr Busuttil was defending Salvu Mallia's participation in the Nationalist Party and his outrageous comments while dumping Mario de Marco.

The PL observed that Dr Busuttil's in replying to questions earlier today said he had no problem with Mr Mallia, but he did not say a single word to defend Mario de Marco, who has been under fire from some quarters for his absence from the political scene. In this way he was dumping Dr de Marco.

This was further evidence, the PL said, that the extremist element had taken over the PN. It also further exposed Dr Busuttil's weakness.

In a Facebook post, Dr de Marco yesterday said he was away from the political scene for some time because of health issues which required treatment in Malta and abroad.

In a statement to reply to Labour's comments, the Nationalist Party said Labour was trying to come up with a story where none existed, in an attempt to divert the people's attention from the corruption scandal now facing Education Minister Evarist Bartolo.

It said the PN was united and getting stronger in its fight against government corruption.

Meanwhile, Joseph Muscat was isolated in a corrupt clique found to have set up secret Panama companies for commissions running into millions.