Busuttil is defending Salvu Mallia and dumping de Marco, PL says

Salvu Mallia.

Simon Busuttil is defending Salvu Mallia's participation in the Nationalist Party while dumping Mario de Marco, the Labour Party said this afternoon.

The party was reacting to Dr Busuttil's reply earlier today when he was asked whether he saw a problem in the manner Mr Mallia was speaking.

Dr Busuttil said he had no problem with Mr Mallia, but he did not say a single word to defend Mario de Marco, who has been under fire from some quarters for his absence from the political scene, the PL observed. In this way he was dumping Dr de Marco.

This was further evidence, it said, that the extremist element had taken over the PN. It also further exposed Dr Busuttil's weakness.

(Dr de Marco in a Facebook post yesterday said he was away from the political scene fro some time because of health issues, for which he needed treatment in Malta and abroad)