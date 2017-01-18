High-end travellers get a top-level concierge service

Bleisure Malta's Stephen Pace.

A personalised concierge service dedicated to high-end travellers promises to take the stress out of conducting business overseas.

Bleisure Malta will cater to luxury individual and group travellers who need to have business facilities within reach even when they are on holiday.

“Trends show that today’s high-end travellers can’t quite disconnect from the office while on holiday in the way they used to,” says Bleisure founder and director Stephen Place. “This means that they may need to cancel something last minute to work on an urgent piece of work, to hire a boardroom at short notice for a conference call, or to organise their sight-seeing around existing commitments or networking.”

The company promises to help clients book flights and accommodation, organise transport and private tours, source meetings assistance, organise entertainment and hosting and craft business or networking opportunities.

Beyond that, the Bleisure Malta team also offers relocation services to people hoping to set up a new life or business in Malta, including work permit paperwork, VIP health packages, film location scouting and even advice on schools, education and the local lifestyle.

“Our aim really is to help luxury visitors enjoy Malta on their terms and in the most exclusive way possible,” Mr Pace said.