Of decency

I have recently read Peter Apap Bologna’s book, Memories 1941-1973, and found it to be an interesting and well-researched publication.

What was really impressive and shocking was the epilogue, ‘Seven days of infamy’. The author managed with great skill to bring back those terrible days when Dom Mintoff took over the National Bank of Malta in 1973. The threats and bullying of the directors and shareholders was described with frightening clarity that sends shivers down the reader’s spine.

The author ended with the following paragraph: “It is now up to Joseph Muscat, a decent man, heading a decent New Labour government, to put things right, for the sake of the party (sic) as well as the victims, and the reputation of Malta as a respectable financial centre.”

I have always known Apap Bologna to be a very honest man and would like an honest answer to my question. Does he still believe what he wrote in 2015, that Muscat is a decent man?