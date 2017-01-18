It’s all about Floriana

■ Il-Furjana, the organ of the Floriana School Old Boys Association, has survived the rigours of time. Unfortunately, it had been usurped and run down by well-meaning but incompetent committee members. A group of young patriots have now engineered the survival of the publication. The Fsobians leader, affectionately known as Lolly Tonna, still showers heavenly blessings on these intrepid followers.

Il-Furjana is a professional publication, highly informative and, above all, educational. Written in Maltese, it is an honour to Oliver Friggieri who is one of the literary contributors. Historical and cultural articles on old Floriana stimulate the reminiscences of senior citizens, including families abroad. Coloured photography reminds government ministries of the tragic indifference to Il-Ġnien tal-Milorda. and the railway tunnel.

Constructive criticism and sporadic complaints stem from the ardent love Florianites have for the suburb, a gem publicised annually as Ġenna ta’ ġonna (heaven of gardens) recorded in Il-Furjana.

Of course, the parish church takes pride of place with artistic photography of the historical paintings and of the statue of St Publius, the patron saint. The people’s parochialism is their characteristic. It knits the people together. So does sports. Hence, photos of the football teams, of trophies and articles on past successes share a section of the publication.

In short, Il-Furjana is a medium of instruction and of information on Floriana’s progress. It records the strides in building construction, the cleanliness of the gardens, the embellishment of the churches and the well-being of the people. Above all, the glorious past is lauded to the skies.

Il-Furjana is a medium of education, culture and history. Readers are keen collectors of this publication. They believe it is so well written that posterity will not let it die.