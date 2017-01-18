Catholic politician’s loyalty
I fully agree with Louis Spiteri (January 13) that a Catholic politician expressing his beliefs finds himself in the wilderness.
S/he has to be loyal to the party and its leader’s traits if s/he does not want to be sidelined. The only solution for Maltese Catholics to express their beliefs effectively is that of reserving a few seats for a lay Maltese Church political party in the House of Representatives.
The Maltese Church does not need any majority or power in Parliament. It does not need the two major parties as mouthpiece. This exposes the Church to be used for party propaganda. If the Maltese Church keeps back from being represented and heard effectively in the House, then it can be deduced that it is a loyal subject of a modern political party: Mammon.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.