Wednesday, January 18, 2017, 00:01 by

Mabel Dimech, Sliema

Bad experience

On Thursday, January 12, at about 8.45am, as I stopped to drop two patients at the Hospice Movement, in Balzan, a heartless warden took a photograph of me in my car. This will probably be followed by the receipt of a parking ticket. A positive deed was, therefore, turned into a negative experience in a couple of minutes.

Probably, this warden would have acted differently had he been in my place and the patients were his friends or relatives.

