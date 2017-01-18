Bad experience

On Thursday, January 12, at about 8.45am, as I stopped to drop two patients at the Hospice Movement, in Balzan, a heartless warden took a photograph of me in my car. This will probably be followed by the receipt of a parking ticket. A positive deed was, therefore, turned into a negative experience in a couple of minutes.

Probably, this warden would have acted differently had he been in my place and the patients were his friends or relatives.