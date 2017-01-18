Floriana outclass Għajnsielem, progress to FA Trophy quarter finals

Floriana scored two goals in each half to see off Għajnsielem 4-1 and the reach the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy.

The Greens took just four minutes to forge ahead when Ryan Camenzuli saw his throughball cut away by the Għajnsielem defence but he still managed to regain possession and hit a low shot past Għajnsielem goalkeeper Luke Buttigieg.

Għajnsielem tried to hit back but it was Floriana who added a second goal on 37 minutes. They were awarded a central free-kick from which Steve Pisani hit a curling drive that flew into the top corner of the net.

Floriana eased their rhythm after the restart.

On 63 minutes, the Greens were awarded a penalty when Ferdinando Apap was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the area and from the spot Ferdinando Apap drilled the ball into the net.

Għajnsielem pulled a goal back on 76 minutes when they were awarded a penalty for a foul by Enzo Ruiz on Jhonjairo Guarin and Demba Toure blasted the ball home from the spot.

But it was Floriana who had the final say nine minutes from time when Fontanella connected to Antonio Monticelli’s cross and his downward header was deflected into the net by Enrico Chiesa.