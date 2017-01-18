Wanderers eyeing Pearson transfer

Sliema Wanderers are engaged in talks with BOV Premier League rivals Hibernians over the transfer of defender Jonathan Pearson.

Club president Keith Perry confirmed the Wanderers are looking to strengthen their backline this month and have targetted the 30-year-old who has fallen out of favour with the Paolites this season.

“We’ve started negotiations with Hibernians over defender Jonathan Pearson,” Perry told Times of Malta.

“Talks are still at an early stage and at the moment we’re far from reaching an agreement over the transfer fee.”

In this transfer window, Sliema have already brought in winger Frank Temile and they are still on the lookout for a proven goalscorer to replace Milos Galin who was released earlier this month.

Sliema are also engaged in talks with St Andrews over the transfer of Aidan Friggieri who is looking to leave the Blues this month.

The two clubs held talks on Monday but it seems the offer tabled by St Andrews did not meet Sliema’s expectations. Another round of talks are expected later this week.

Elsewhere, Pembroke Athleta have signed their 11th overseas player after agreeing terms with Raphael Kooh-Sohna.

The much-travelled Cameroon striker started the season in Gozo with Għajnsielem but he was keen to return to the BOV Premier League.

Pembroke decided to retain four foreign players who started the season at their club, namely, Serbian defender Zoran Levnaic, Italian duo Paltemio Barbetti and Andreas Scozzese, and Asani Djeljlj, of Macedonia.

The league strugglers have also agreed to part ways with young winger Siraj Arab.

The 22-year-old, who came through the youth system of Valletta FC, is attracting the interest of Ħamrun Spartans and St Andrews.