Sporting briefs

Goss: QPR are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Sean Goss. The 21-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Exeter in 2012 and has impressed for Nicky Butt’s reserves. Goss’s performances have attracted admiring glances and QPR are understood to be keen to bring in the midfielder, preferably permanently. The boyhood United fan, born in Germany, has yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for the club.



Olsson: Swansea City have signed Sweden left-back Martin Olsson from Championship side Norwich City, the struggling Premier League club said yesterday. The 28-year-old, who has played 40 times for his country and spent six years at Blackburn Rovers from 2007-13, has signed a two and a half year contract to move to the Liberty Stadium. Last week, Swansea signed Dutch winger Luciano Narsingh from PSV Eindhoven.



Munari: Veteran midfielder Gianni Munari will continue the rest of the season with his former club Parma, now in the third tier of the Italian game, following his release from Cagliari earlier this week. Munari played for Parma back in 2013 before a loan spell at Watford and a move to Cagliari in summer of 2015. Munari managed 11 appearances in all competitions for Cagliari this season.



Pennock: Hull City have confirmed the departure of first-team coach Tony Pennock following the recent appointment of new head coach Marco Silva. Pennock had been in the role since November when promoted from his post as Tigers’ academy manager to join previous boss Mike Phelan’s coaching staff. Phelan was sacked on January 3, less than three months after being made permanent head coach.



Vitolo: Sevilla winger Vitolo is facing a month on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday’s victory over Real Madrid. Vitolo played all 90 minutes of Sevilla’s come-from-behind 2-1 win over Madrid but reported a sore hamstring after the match. The 27-year-old is expected to miss three to four weeks with the problem.



Isak: Real Madrid are closing in on the signing of Swedish teenage forward Alexander Isak from AIK. Madrid daily Marca said the 17-year-old was set to join the European champions for about 10 million euros. That would make him the most expensive player to leave a Swedish club, beating the €8.7 million Ajax paid Malmo for Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2001. Isak is widely regarded as the most promising Swedish player since Ibrahimovic.