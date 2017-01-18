Gasperini gets two-match ban for insulting match officials
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has been given a two-match ban for insulting match officials and Torino’s Sinisa Mihajlovic has been fined for breaking an interview backdrop screen, Serie A’s disciplinary tribunal said yesterday.
Gasperini was sent off during his side’s 2-1 defeat at Lazio after he “blatantly and repeatedly protested against a refereeing decision, uttering seriously insulting expressions towards the fourth official,” the tribunal said in a statement.
After he was dismissed in Sunday’s match, Gasperini “uttered more gravely offensive remarks” towards the referee.
Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi, sent off in the first half of the same match for dissent, was given a warning.
Mihajlovic, angry after Torino squandered a 2-0 lead and drew 2-2 with Milan on Monday, was fined €2,000 for his behaviour at the end of the match.
The former Fiorentina, Milan, Sampdoria and Serbia coach “violently used his hand to strike the board used as background for conducting interviews, ripping it apart”, the tribunal said in a statement, yesterday.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.