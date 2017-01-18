Football news

Dimitri Payet’s desired exit from West Ham remains some distance away after the club rejected an improved offer from his former club Marseille.

Reports said a fee believed to be just over the £20 million mark has been rebuffed by chairman David Sullivan as the Hammers remain firm on their stance of not selling the 29-year-old.

Payet shocked the Premier League club last week by declaring his desire to leave the London Stadium, despite having only signed a fresh deal last February after shining in his first season in the Premier League.

Middlesbrough chasing Bamford

Middlesbrough are hoping to make a breakthrough in their pursuit of Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford as head coach Aitor Karanka looks to strengthen his attacking options.

Boro are keeping their fingers crossed that a deal for the £6 million-rated 23-year-old can be struck, although they are remaining cautious with sources having admitted they have been close for some time without an agreement being reached.

Bamford spent a successful season-long loan spell at the Riverside Stadium during the 2014-15 campaign, scoring 17 league goals as the club lost out on promotion to the Premier League in the play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

Defender Demichelis joins Malaga

Malaga have signed veteran Argentine Martin Demichelis on a deal for the rest of the season.

The former Manchester City defender is returning to La Rosaleda for a second spell, having played for the Andalusian club between 2011 and 2013 after joining from Bayern Munich.

The 36-year-old was available as a free agent after leaving Espanyol earlier this month.

Demichelis, who has won 51 caps for Argentina, spent three years at City before being released last summer. He then returned to Spain with Espanyol but made just two appearances with the Barcelona-based outfit.

Sagna fined

Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna was fined £40,000 yesterday and warned about his future conduct after a post on social media that appeared to accuse a referee of bias.

The French international was charged with misconduct by the English Football Association for his “10 against 12... but still fighting and winning as a team” Instagram post after Manchester City beat Burnley 2-1 in the Premier League on January 2.

Referee Lee Mason sent off City midfielder Fernandinho in the 32nd minute and the English FA alleged that Frenchman Sagna’s comment, which was later deleted, questioned the official’s integrity.

Muriel linked with Roma transfer

Sampdoria striker Luis Muriel is being mentioned with a move to Roma who are looking to bolster their attacking options.

Corriere dello Sport said Roma’s interest in PSG’s Jese and Sofiane Feghouli, of West Ham, has waned but they are now looking to start talks with Sampdoria over Muriel who has a €28m release clause in his contract.

Before, the 25-year-old Colombian was linked with a move to Napoli and Fiorentina but said he intended to stay at Sampdoria until the end of the season.

Man. United trigger Valencia extension

Antonio Valencia will remain at Man. United until 2018 after the club triggered the one-year ex-tension clause in his contract.

The 31-year-old has become a key player at Old Trafford since joining from Wigan in 2009.

Valencia has established himself as Jose Mourinho’s first-choice right-back and now has been rewarded with an extended stay at United. Reports said the club have activated a one-year extension clause in his deal, tying him down until 2018.

United last week announced they had triggered the extension clause in midfielder Marouane Fellaini’s contract.

Valencia has made 23 appearances for United this term under Mourinho, who attempted to bring him to Real Madrid during his time in Spain.

Milan in talks over Everton’s Deulofeu

Milan are attempting to sign Everton’s Gerard Deulofeu on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell at Goodison Park during the 2013-14 season and rejoined permanently from Barcelona in 2015.

However, Deulofeu has made just 13 appearances since Ronald Koeman’s summer arrival and could now leave this month, with Milan confirming their interest in the Everton winger.

“We are talking with Everton, we have not arrived at a point (of agreement),” chief executive Adriano Galliani said.

“Everton know we can do loans or loans with right of redemption and not an obligation. In addition there are the pro-Barcelona clauses.”