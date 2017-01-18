HSBC UK's Swatar contact centre to recruit 80 new staff members

The HSBC UK contact centre in Swatar will be recruiting 80 new employees in the first quarter of this year. This increase in workforce follows the positive results being achieved through the services provided, the bank said.

“We are committed to deliver the best possible service to our clients, and therefore we make sure that the team is offered excellent working conditions,” stated Angela Brown, recruitment manager at the HSBC UK Contact Centre in Swatar.

Team members benefit from a competitive remuneration package which includes other benefits such as a mortgage subsidy, health insurance, life insurance and childcare subsidy.

Since no previous banking experience is required for the job, a full 11 weeks of paid training will be provided to all new employees.

The centre also offers various career advancement opportunities within its five departments.

It has now started searching for another 80 new individuals to join the team. All those interested can contact Angela Brown by calling 2320 8130 or send an email to [email protected]

One can visit the centre on Saturday during an open day between 9am and 3pm. Prospective candidates should bring along photo ID and a curriculum vitae.