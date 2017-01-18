Advert
Wednesday, January 18, 2017, 00:01 by

Reuters

Etihad, Lufthansa in talks to merge airlines – paper

Germany’s Lufthansa and Etihad Airways were in talks to possibly merge the two airlines, Italian daily Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report yesterday.

According to the paper, managers from both companies have for weeks been examining the possibility of Etihad taking a 30-40 per cent stake in Lufthansa via a capital increase reserved for the Abu Dhabi state-owned airline.

In a second step, the two airlines would look at a full-blown merger to create a carrier with 97 million passengers a year, the paper said. It added the parties would meet shortly to speed up the talks. A spokeswoman for Lufthansa declined to comment on “speculation”. Etihad had no immediate comment.

Any combination between the two would likely have an impact on loss-making Alitalia, which is 49 per cent-owned by Etihad and is in the midst of a major restructuring that will likely include job cuts and grounding of planes. Lufthansa shares wereup 3.9 per cent yesterday morning, topping the DAX  index of largest German companies.

Lufthansa managers have repeatedly said in recent weeks in response to questions about consolidation that the group currently has its hands full integrating 38 crewed planes being leased from Air Berlin, which is part-owned by Etihad, plus taking over Brussels Airlines.

Lufthansa (right) and Norwegian Air aircraft at Riga International Airport in Latvia. Photo: Ints Kalnins/Reuters

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Trump threatens German carmakers with US...

  2. MSE share index halts 4-day positive streak

  3. Trade tensions, dollar danger cloud...

  4. Moscow and Kiev head for $3bn debt...

  5. Understanding credit ratings

  6. May agrees on changing economic model...

  7. Investors turn wary as Brexit and Trump...

  8. Money market report for the week ended...

  9. Lloyd’s to announce new EU subsidiary in...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 18-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed