Restoring a mysterious painting

A mysterious 15th century Renaissance panel painting is to be the subject of a lecture at the National Museum of Archaeology later this month.

The history of this piece remains elusive, and its author unknown except for his name, Maestro Alberto. Experts agree that the panel is almost certainly a fragment from a bigger structure.

Heritage Malta has extensively restored the panel, after a reassessment in 2010 found it to be in a critical condition. The lecture, which will be led by conservator David Frank Bugeja, will focus on the research which informed the decisions conservator-restorers made.

The painting is currently on exhibit in Reborn – an early Renaissance painting in focus at the National Museum of Archaeology. It will eventually be exhibited at MUŻA, the national community art museum that is being developed as part of Valletta 2018 European Capital of Culture preparations.

The lecture will be held on Friday January 20 at 6.30pm at the National Museum of Archaeology. Attendance is free of charge. For more information, visit the Heritage Malta website or Facebook page.

Reborn – an early Renaissance painting in focus will run until the end of January, with admissions between 9am and 5pm.