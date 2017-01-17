Juventus reveal their new logo and fans aren't happy about it

Italian football giants Juventus' decision to go down a minimalist route for their new badge may make sense from a marketing perspective.

After all, the New York Yankees' iconic logo has played a large part in making the US baseball team the third most valuable sports brand in the world, according to Forbes.

But while club president Andrea Agnelli said that the new logo "is a symbol of the Juventus way of living", many football fans were somewhat less convinced.

Some felt the new badge was a rush job.

This new Juventus logo looks like a 5 minute job on Photoshop #juventuslogo pic.twitter.com/FNDjBEPKf2 — N1kB (@nickbyrne86) January 16, 2017

Others drew immediate - and unfavourable - comparisons between the new look and the old Juventus badge.

you vs the guy she tells you not to worry about #JuventusLogo pic.twitter.com/TZOSEd68jO — Keegs (@keegcarr) January 17, 2017

For some Twitter users, the new look was an opportunity to poke some fun at a club which succeeds in being both the most loved and loathed football club in Italy.

"Good thing I'm retiring soon so I don't have to wear this logo" #JuventusLogo pic.twitter.com/aRZoiE1f39 — Anis Tabet (@AnisTabet23) January 17, 2017

Even UK football magazine FourFourTwo got in on the fun, asking its readers whether the new Juventus logo deserved to feature in its list of the worst club badges in world football.

Despairing fans can take some comfort in the knowledge that this logo change is unlikely to be a permanent one, with Juventus having changed their badge several times since first unveiling an official logo back in 1905.