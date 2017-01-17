Rabat in comeback win

Laferla White Hart 2

Rabat Depiro 3

Despite the poor weather conditions, this game was played at a high tempo even though no goals were scored in the opening half.

So, nobody really expected the fireworks which were to follow after the break.

Barely a couple of minutes had elapsed when Jonathan Pace shot White Hart ahead, pushing home from close range.

Then, on 39 minutes, White Hart were awarded a penalty stroke and Luke Brincat calmly obliged, hitting the ball home to make it 2-0.

After having absorbed the shock of suddenly going 2-0 down, Rabat reacted strongly and soon they were awarded a penalty stroke from which Charlot Antonelli flicked home from the spot to reduce the arrears.

White Hart continued to defend stoutly depending on sharp counter-attacks but by now Rabat’s tails were up and they started to dominate the midfield exchanges.

On 62 minutes, Shawn Dimech found the net to equalise and two minutes later he notched his second, sending his team into a 3-2 lead.

White Hart threw caution to the wind, creating a couple of goal-scoring chances right up to the end but the final whistle saw Rabat winners of this intriguing league encounter.

Standings

Young Stars 6; Qormi, Hotsticks 3; Rabat Depiro 2; White Hart 0.