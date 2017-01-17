Valletta International Baroque Festival
The Valletta International Baroque Festival continues today with a performance of A La Serva Padrona (The Servant Turned Mistress) by Associazione Musicale G. Carissimi at the Manoel Theatre.
The theatrical action is an opera buffa by Giovanni Battista Pergolesi (1710–1736) to a libretto by Gennaro Antonio Federico, after the play by Jacopo Angello Nelli. The piece is a fictionalised reconstruction, in a playful manner, of historical events in the middle of the 1800s in Paris.
La Serva Padrona was originally an intermezzo to Pergolesi’s opera seria, Il Prigionier Superbo (The Proud Prisoner). The two were premiered on September 5, 1733, the first performance after an earthquake in Naples had caused all theatres to be closed, and celebrated the birthday of the Empress of Habsburg.
Il Prigioniero Superbo was unsuccessful in its day and is not a recognised title in today’s operatic repertoire. Eventually the two pieces were separated, and La Serva Padrona went on to enjoy fame throughout Europe for years after its premiere.
Tonight's concert is taking place at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta at 7.30pm. The festival runs until January 28.
