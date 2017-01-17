Ramona Zammit Formosa will be performing an exciting programme of piano works featuring the compositions of Maltese composer Carmelo Pace.

Ramona Zammit Formosa, a well-known pianist in Malta, will be giving a piano solo performance at a lunchtime concert this afternoon at 12.30pm at St Francis Oratory in Valletta.

She will be performing an exciting programme of piano works featuring the compositions of the prominent Maltese composer Carmelo Pace. These piano suites were included in the pianist’s CD called Piano Pastels that was launched last November. Zammit Formosa is the first pianist to have launched a CD of Mro Pace’s piano works.

The programme is full of Maltese colours, flavours and sounds which are highly evident in Fields and Butterflies – Maytime, Sunset on the Sea- Autumn, At the Races and Chant sans paroles No 2.

Furthermore, Mro Pace paints pictures of the Maltese topography in the following piano compositions: The Valley of Dreams, The Lonely Valley, Moonlight in the Fields and Morceau Lyrique.

■ The event is part of a series of events raising funds for the Franciscan church, which is undergoing extensive restoration. Tickets for the lunchtime concerts, costing €8 , can be obtained from the venue itself half-an-hour before the concert begins.

For more details phone 7968 0952 or e-mail: [email protected]