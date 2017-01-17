Darren Tanti’s Il-Ħajjata

The 144th Art Discussion Group Meeting will be held today at 7.30pm at the China Cultural Centre in Melita Street, Valletta. ADG is inviting Darren Tanti (b.1987) an artist and art master. Tanti excels in a Neorealist stance and is quite versatile in a brand of social realism.

Tanti is known for shocking his audience. In Il-Ħajjata he demonstrates his predilection for optical illusion, in transforming the painted subject into a high definition photographic image.

The artist captures the attention of the viewer by the universality of his images.

He merges east and west, bonds contemporary and past masters, fuses past and present and seems to shed doubt on the notion of national art.

Tanti will elaborate about his recent travels to China in August 2016, when he was chosen to join a group of local artists as part of the China Art & Culture Exchange Programme and his participation in Inspired in China – Fine Arts Exhibition by Maltese Artists 2016.

He will also answer questions from the floor regarding his vision, concepts, approach and technique.

