Announcements

DEBONO. On January 16, at St Catherine’s Home, Attard, MARIA, née Mizzi of Birkirkara, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her husband Carmel, her children John and his wife Therese, Gaston and his wife Mary Anne, Joseph and his wife Mary, Paul and his wife Anne, Rosanne and her husband Teddy Buttiġieġ and Helen and her husband Phill Lambert, her grandchildren Edward, Jean Carl, Veronica, Gabriella, Michael, Mark Emanuel and Ella, her great-grandson Daniel, in-laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Catherine’s Home, Attard, tomorrow, Wednesday, January 18 at 2pm for St Theresa Sanctuary, Valley Road, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Special thanks to the Dominican Sisters and carers at St Catherine’s Home for the ongoing care and dedication shown. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FRENDO. On January 16, CARMEL of Cospicua, residing in Marsascala, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Always loved and remembered by his wife Tessie, his children Marika and her husband Hermann, Sylvana and her husband Ethelbert and Robert and his wife Dorianne, his grandchildren Corinne, Kristanne, Katya, Nadine, Denise, Geneve, Alexandra and Nick, his brothers and sisters, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul residence today, Tuesday, January 17 at 1.30pm for the Collegiate of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, Cospicua, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at St Gregory’s Cemetery, Żejtun. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GAUCI. On January 16, CHARLIE of Mellieħa, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family, passed away peacefully at the age of 65. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Vivie, his son Robert and his wife Maria, his granddaughter Maya, his mother-in-law Marija, his brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, January 18 at 2.30pm for the Nativity of Our Lady parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Mother of Mercy Cemetery, Mellieħa. Donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRAVINA. On January 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARYANN, née Spiteri of Birkirkara, residing at Roseville, Attard, widow of Joe, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Ivan and his wife Christine and Josef and his wife Sue, her daughter Marthese and her husband Godwin Cesareo, her grandchildren Sean and Ira, Jonathan, Jeremy, Edward and Dawn, Gabriella, and Karl, her great-grandson Harry, her sister Jane, her brothers Alfred and Albert and their spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, January 17 at 1.30pm for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Fleur-de-Lys, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family wishes to thank all the staff and carers at Roseville, and nurses and staff at Ward M4, Mater Dei Hospital. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRIXTI. On January 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, Salvina of Żurrieq, widow of Theodore, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Sharon and her husband Avertano Rolé, and Carmen and her husband Dennis Caruana, her beloved grandsons Stéphane, Alexander, Deon and Ramon, her brother Emmanuel, sisters-in-law Pauline Grixti, Catherine Magro and Angela Sammut, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, January 17, at 2.45pm for the parish church of St Catherine, Żurrieq, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at San Leone Cemetery, Żurrieq. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On January 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANCES, néeAttard, widow of Oscar, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Lino and his wife Mary Ann, Elizabeth and her husband Joe, Bernardette and Patricia, her grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, January 17 at 1.30pm for Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

THAKE. On January 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, LINA née Agius Gilibert, of Sliema residing in Fleur-De-Lys, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Mother Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Charles, her loving daughter Maryanne, who took care of her so devotedly, her sons Martin, Peter, Stephen, John and David and their wives and partners Mavonia, Deborah, Josanne and Agnieska, her grandchildren Robert, Paula, Michael, Matthew, Christine, Steffi, Rachel, Max, Alex, Harry, Sophie and Nicole, her sisters Gladys, Lilian and Marionne, Heidi, widow of her brother Wilfred, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortége will leave Mater Dei tomorrow, Wednesday, January 18, at 1.20pm to the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy at San Pawl tat-Tarġa L/O Naxxar where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be greatly appreciated. The family regrets that they will not be able to receive visitors. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VASSALLO. On January 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, BARBARA, née PARKER, aged 85, widow of Lawrence, died peacefully. She will be profoundly missed by her only daughter Ruth and her husband Marco Farrugia, her beloved grandchildren Peter and Eliot, her sister Joan Tarrant and her brother John Parker, her carer Emily, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated today, Tuesday, January 17, at 2pm at the chapel of Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery, followed by interment in the family grave. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – MARY. Treasured memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 27th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her son George, Antoinette and family.

FALZON SANT MANDUCA – MARY. On the ninth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her son-in-law John and her grandchildren Philip, Julian and Mary Ann. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

HUBER. Remembering our very dear father JOSIE with love and gratitude today and always. Albert, Marie, Ena, Anne, Margaret, Joseph and their families.

PACE – GERALD. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 35th anniversary of his passing to a better place. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mary, Joe and MaryAnn, Ingrid and Tony, Liz and Paul and all grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There’s a face that is always with us

There’s a voice that we long to hear

There’s a smile we always remember

Of the one we loved so dear.

Personal

To thank St Jude, Our Lady of Graces, the Sacred Heart of Jesus and St Ġorġ Preca for favour received through their intercession. J.H.

Philately Club

The Bank of Valletta Philately Club is holding a meeting at the Fatima Sanctuary Convent, Guarda­­mangia, today at 6.15pm. All stamp collectors are welcomed.

For more information please call 7931 5509.

Power cuts

Due to scheduled maintenance works on the electricity grid, there may be power cuts in, or in parts of, the following areas TOMORROW:

Between 8am and noon in Autumn, Ponsonby and Anġlu Gatt streets, Mosta.

Between 8am and 3pm in Gżira and Msida roads, in The Strand, in Empire Stadium, St George, Victory, Garden, Sir Charles Cameron and Manoel de Vilhena streets and the Government Housing Estate, Gżira.

Between 8.15am and 10.15am and between 3pm and 6pm in St Bartholomew, Dun Bert, St Benedict, Victory, Anici, St Catherine, Għaqda, Pinto, St Edward, New, Narrow, Il-Ġebbieda, Main, Ħabbież, Mejjilla, Tensila, St Paul and St Peter streets, in alleys No. 2 in Pinto Street, Nos 1 to 5 in St Catherine Street, Nos 5 and 6 in Victory Street, No. 2 in St Raphael Street, Nos 2 and 4 to 7 in St Peter Street and No. 3 in St Paul Street and in St Francis Square, Qormi.

Between 8.30am and noon in Kartoċċ, Miżura and Meżża streets, Swieqi.

Between 8.30am and 2.30pm in Girgor Buttigieg, L-Archpriest Saver Cassar, Pope Paul VI, Torri Ta’ Kenuna, Telegraph and Dun Karlu Zimech streets, Nadur.

Between 9am and 1pm in Old Mint, Old Theatre and Tal-Karmnu streets and in alley in Old Theatre Street, Valletta.