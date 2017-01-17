Bloom where planted

Both political parties are aware that many, particularly the young, do not identify themselves any more with the Christian vision. This stock picture shows Opposition leader Simon Busuttil looking out of the window in the direction of the Floriana parish church during a visit to the new Parliament building in March 2015. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

As a former Franciscan Capuchin friar for almost 20 years, including 13 years as an ordained priest, and now as a family man, deputy mayor and a general election candidate, I read with particular interest the article ‘Christian politicians are being ostracised in the two major political parties’ (December 26).

The writer sought to underline the current dilemmas faced by contemporary Maltese Christians. In the article, my party colleague, Edwin Vassallo, is quoted as saying that “if Christians try to find a home in the Labour Party or Nationalist Party, they could easily be left without a house”.

Does this denote then that we – Maltese Christians – are in a political wilderness? Are we being snubbed, emarginated or discriminated? Are we passé?

The rapid progression of secularism and recent enacted laws has irked particular Christians. Some feel threatened, others retreated into their ecclesiastical bubble finding solace in archaic rituals and folkloristic religiosity, and others are still engulfed in their nostalgia of past Catholic grandeur. They cannot fathom that Malta has moved to become a secular nation. They feel that the mainstream political parties do not represent them anymore. Yet, others feel it is the sign of the times and an opportunity to stand out more.

Should Christians then organise themselves into an exclusive political party?

As a practising Catholic and as a new politician on the block, I find this unhealthy and counterproductive.

First of all, history is a formidable teacher. In 1961, Toni Pellegrini, a former general secretary of the Labour Party, founded the Christian Workers Party. It aimed to attract the Catholic vote. Although in the election of 1962 the Christian Workers Party amassed a number of votes, in 1966 it failed miserably. It was a short-lived political journey. The party was dissolved. If such a party failed to garner the Catholic support then, when society was more Christian friendly, what would the response be in today’s secular Malta? The divorce referendum result is a good eye-opener.

What does it entail, being a Christian today? Through our baptism we are called to be witnesses of the Gospel. We are called to be the human face of the Lord. It is a daily choice. Playing the victim, having a besieged mentality or taking a martyrdom attitude is a defeatist approach.

On the contrary we are called to be active Christians. We are called to be the salt and the light of the world wherever we are. We are called to be bridge builders reaching out to others. The term ‘catholic’ means ‘universal’, it means having a universal mindset – an inclusive attitude, rather than an inward looking stand.

Christians should not congregate into one single group but rather be everywhere

Setting up a political party risks turning us into a Christian Sharia party. This will perpetrate the us against them mentality further. And who might ‘them’ be? ‘Them’ might be my own son, or our neighbours? It risks enclosing us in our ‘political trenches’, trying to neutralise ‘the enemy’. This goes against the Christian spirit of inclusion. Christians should not congregate into one single group but rather be everywhere. The last words of Jesus were ‘go into the world’ and not ‘go into one single group’.

Beyond the spiritual connotations, the gospel is a political statement. Jesus was a politician. His manifesto is found in the 10 Beatitudes which set out his vision. It is now the responsibility of his followers to continue putting forward this agenda.

Politics is another medium through which we can make the world a better place. I have entered politics with this intention. I want to stand by these values. But this doesn’t entail that others might not have their own values. We need to listen and be receptive to others. We have no monopoly of values. We are enriched when we share our values while we seek common ground when these collide.

Historically, both mainstream parties have their roots within the Christian ethos. But both political parties are aware that many, in particular the young generation, do not identify themselves any more with this Christian vision.

Secular Malta has its own secular challenges. Politicians ought not serve the interests of particular segments of society but represent all in its diversity.

Politics is about the common good which has many facades. Christians are part of and not the whole of today’s society. Thus, Christians need to learn to work and live with others and vice-versa. Although there might be values which cross our red line such as abortion, should this not give us further impetus to shine out more?

It is good to recall what Pope Francis said: “Catholics must get involved in politics even if it may be ‘dirty’, frustrating and fraught with failure.”

Vassallo was right, in the end. Believers, he said, had to make the parties their home and not vice versa. The onus rests on us and not on the political party. I firmly hold that we do not need another political party. What we badly need are well-intentioned politicians, willing to stand for what they believe in, whatever political party they choose to stand by.

It will be wise then to take St. Paul’s advice to the Corinthians, when he encouraged them to “do bloom where you are planted”.

Wherever I am and whatever I do, let my light shine.

Albert Buttigieg is deputy mayor of St Julian’s.